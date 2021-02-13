Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $91,437.88 and $94,122.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,149 coins and its circulating supply is 372,313 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

