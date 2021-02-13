Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 20,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,650. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

