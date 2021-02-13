Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DYSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 20,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,650. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
About Dynasil Co. of America
