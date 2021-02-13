Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.