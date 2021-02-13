DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Brokerages predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $83.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. DZS posted sales of $77.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $295.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $300.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $323.41 million, with estimates ranging from $316.82 million to $330.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of DZSI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $378.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.32.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.