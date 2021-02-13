e-Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $4.19 million and $623.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00477806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,345 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,046 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

