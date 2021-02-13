Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $433.57

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.57 and traded as high as $452.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at $447.00, with a volume of 8,025 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £115.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 433.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.10.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.