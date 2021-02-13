Earneo Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Earneo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00091605 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo Token Profile

Earneo is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

