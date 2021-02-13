Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 66.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Eaton by 34.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 58.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.