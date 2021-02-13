Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFL. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

EFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,161. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

