Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,907. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $128,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

