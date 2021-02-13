Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,907. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
