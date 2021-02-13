Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Update

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EBON traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 26,122,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,612. Ebang International has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

