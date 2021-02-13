EBCoin (EBC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. EBCoin has a market cap of $954,964.97 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.