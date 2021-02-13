eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 6% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 6% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $274,933.76 and $56.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.85 or 0.00434069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

