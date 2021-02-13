eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $324,850.59 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $324,850.59 and $145.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00461833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

