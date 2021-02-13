ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 56,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.70.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.