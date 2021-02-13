EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 40.3% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $80,239.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

