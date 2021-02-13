Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

