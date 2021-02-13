Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Down 48.2% in January

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

