Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $585,951.73

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $585,951.73 and $3,741.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

