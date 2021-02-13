Edgeware (EDG) Trading 56.8% Higher This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 67.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $175.66 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.84 or 0.01078925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055581 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.05698838 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,013,765,925 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,928,913 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.