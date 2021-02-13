Edgeware Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.57 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $170.57 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00070399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.35 or 0.01024870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00053920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.64 or 0.05409860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,014,759,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,426,219,087 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

