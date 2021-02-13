Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and traded as low as $38.30. Edgewater Bancorp shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

