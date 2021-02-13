Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $538.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.