Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $550.28

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.28 and traded as high as $554.00. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) shares last traded at $551.00, with a volume of 222,619 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 497.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75. The company has a market cap of £948.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.05.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L)’s payout ratio is -21.03%.
About Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN)
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.
