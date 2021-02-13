EDUCare Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $1.14 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 169.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare is a token. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

