Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $65,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,332 shares of company stock worth $28,354,537. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

