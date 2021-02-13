Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.66 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded 114.1% higher against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and $326,172.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

