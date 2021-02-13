Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 90.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 255% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

