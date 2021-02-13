Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the January 14th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $144.34. 17,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,390. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
