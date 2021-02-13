Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.82

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.82 and traded as high as $314.00. Electra Private Equity shares last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 378 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £120.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.82.

About Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

