Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.42 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $153.38 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 188.3% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 178.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,234,937,868 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.