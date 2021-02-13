Electroneum (ETN) Trading 212.6% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 212.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $165.97 million and $2.38 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 688.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,076,341 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

