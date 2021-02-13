Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,707,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $207.29 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

