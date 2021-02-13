Elitium Market Capitalization Reaches $173.79 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00012254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $173.79 million and $264,836.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.30 or 0.01052824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.98 or 0.05540888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

