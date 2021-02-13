Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $333,382.38 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $333,382.38 and $31.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,788,357 coins and its circulating supply is 41,737,026 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

