Ellevest Inc. Acquires 23,576 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 589,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.85 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

