Ellevest Inc. Acquires 4,910 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $218.39.

