Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

