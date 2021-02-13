Ellevest Inc. Buys 38,267 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,412,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $76.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33.

