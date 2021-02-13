Ellevest Inc. Buys 4,458 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

