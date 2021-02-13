Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,284 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 315,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC opened at $32.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

