Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,838,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.