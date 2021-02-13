Ellevest Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.48 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

