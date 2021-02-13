Ellevest Inc. Has $28.14 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.