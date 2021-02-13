Ellevest Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,838,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.75 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

