Ellevest Inc. Has $44.33 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

