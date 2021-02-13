Ellevest Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

