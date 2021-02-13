Ellevest Inc. Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 12.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $83,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08.

