Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,899,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $223.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $223.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.