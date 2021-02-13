Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

